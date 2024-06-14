Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $49.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.