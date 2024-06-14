National Bank Financial Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.78. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.02.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

