National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

