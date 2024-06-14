National Bankshares Boosts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Shares of TSE:ALYA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

