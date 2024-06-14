National Bankshares Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$35.75

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.25 to C$35.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.20. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total transaction of C$189,595.14. In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total transaction of C$189,595.14. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,114 shares of company stock valued at $488,483. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

