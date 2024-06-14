National Bankshares Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$35.75

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.25 to C$35.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.20. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.
Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.