National Bankshares Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.54.

TSE:ERO opened at C$28.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.24. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

