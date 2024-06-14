National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.02. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

