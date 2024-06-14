Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.43. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 17,687 shares trading hands.

Natura &Co Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

