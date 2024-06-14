Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $21.32. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 70,033 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $466.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

