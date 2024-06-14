Navcoin (NAV) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,152.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00077278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00026583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

