nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of nCino worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its position in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143,236 shares of company stock worth $39,976,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

