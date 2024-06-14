Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 598,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

