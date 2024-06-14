Nepc LLC Buys Shares of 39,299 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.78. 33,438,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.