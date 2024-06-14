Nepc LLC Buys Shares of 39,299 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.78. 33,438,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.