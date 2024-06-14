Nepc LLC Makes New $42.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,125,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Nepc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nepc LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 98,652 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 213,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,387. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.