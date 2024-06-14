Nepc LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Nepc LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Nepc LLC owned 1.32% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIS. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $151.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

