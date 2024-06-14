Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $647.38 and last traded at $648.05. 637,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,052,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $648.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.08. The stock has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

