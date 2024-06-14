NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.35. 190,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 635,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

