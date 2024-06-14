NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Shares Down 4.1%

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 8,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 24,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NeueHealth Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative net margin of 89.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,277.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,153 shares of company stock valued at $58,748. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

