Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

