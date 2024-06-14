NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NAMS opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

