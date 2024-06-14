NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NXRT opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $963.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

