NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.18 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

