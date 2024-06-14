NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.850-4.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

