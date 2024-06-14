Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.
Nexxen International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.