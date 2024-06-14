Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

