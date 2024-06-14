NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NFI Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$15.95 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other NFI Group news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $77,741. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

