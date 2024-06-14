NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 7.6 %
NYSE:NGL opened at $4.95 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NGL Energy Partners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.