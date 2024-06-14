NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:NGL opened at $4.95 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 438,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 126,881 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

