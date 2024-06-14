Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 2.3 %

NDEKY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 23,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.