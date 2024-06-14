Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 369,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

