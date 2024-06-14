Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 0.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.66. 3,897,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,283,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Novavax Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

