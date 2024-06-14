Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.76. 1,230,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,826. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

