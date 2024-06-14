NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

