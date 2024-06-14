NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 88730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
NWTN Trading Down 11.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
