NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 88730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

NWTN Trading Down 11.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

NWTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.