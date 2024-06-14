O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.3 %

OI opened at $11.73 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in O-I Glass by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.