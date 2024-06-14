Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $68.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $771.02 million and approximately $68.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.85 or 0.05265648 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00045804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00016224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.12231238 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $56,539,654.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.