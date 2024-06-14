Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,301.19

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.19 ($16.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,326.25 ($16.89). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.87), with a volume of 14,197 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,354.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 872.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,496.64%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

