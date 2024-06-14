Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Oculis stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

