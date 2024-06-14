Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

OVBC stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

