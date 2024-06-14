Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

