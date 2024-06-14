Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

