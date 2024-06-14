One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.30

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 20857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.
In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
