Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $137.38 and last traded at $137.77. 3,476,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,426,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $379.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

