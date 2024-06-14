Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $85.29 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and $3.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.50 or 1.00052491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012480 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00088129 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08818984 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,812,042.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.