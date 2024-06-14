Orion Energy Systems (OESX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Orion Energy Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.