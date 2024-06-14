Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.50

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 29716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Orkla ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.20. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

