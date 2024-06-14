Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $60,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,968 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

VFVA traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,635 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.