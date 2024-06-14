Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $240,168.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60.

On Friday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $319.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 499,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

