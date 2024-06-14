Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 1,397.8% in May

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a growth of 1,397.8% from the May 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

Shares of PZG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 66,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,979. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.