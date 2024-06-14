Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Reduced by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.98% of Parker-Hannifin worth $580,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,136,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $29.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.79. The stock had a trading volume of 940,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

