PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $81.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.54 on Monday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

