PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.98. Approximately 2,228,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,002,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.